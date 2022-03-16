Judge dismisses wrongful death suit in BIA road washout

A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe stemming from a fatal road washout nearly three years ago, but he said he’s troubled that a rule exempting them from liability is “extremely unfair.”

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland in a ruling issued Tuesday said the tribe and BIA had no mandatory rules, regulations, policies or procedures to follow in deciding whether to replace a culvert on Standing Rock’s BIA Road 3, known locally as the Kenel Road. The culvert was scoured away by heavy rains on July 9, 2019, and the road above it washed away. Two people died and two others were injured when the vehicles they were driving entered the chasm in the dark hours of the early morning.

Both people killed were from Mobridge, South Dakota. Trudy Peterson, 60, was headed from Mobridge to Fort Yates, where she worked at the Indian Health Services facility. Jim VanderWal, 65, was driving a mail truck from Bismarck to Mobridge. Steven Willard and Evan Thompson, both of Fort Yates, were injured and flown to Bismarck hospitals for injuries their attorney said were permanent.

The culvert had been designated for replacement several years before the washout. It was bowing but not considered dangerous, a tribal official said at the time. The culvert itself did not fail but was washed away by a 7-inch rain that fell overnight.

The discretionary exemption function of the Federal Tort Claims Act shields the U.S. government from liability in such suits. The BIA and tribe had the discretion to determine when, where, and how to perform road maintenance, and is therefore shielded, Hovland said.

The conduct of the BIA and tribe in the case is the type of conduct the exception was designed to protect, the judge said.

“To conclude otherwise would be to engage in the type of judicial second-guessing the discretionary function exemption was designed to avoid,” Hovland said in dismissing the suit.

The judge said he was “troubled by this outcome, and very sympathetic to the personal tragedies that occurred as a result” of the washout, adding “The application of the discretionary function exception in this case is 'extremely unfair.'”

“This exception to federal tort liability is a concept that needs to be eroded and is in dire need of a correction,” the judge wrote.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined comment to the Tribune on the ruling.

Hovland added that common sense, fairness and justice are absent in the application of the exception in the case.

“I agree,” said Tim Purdon, the attorney representing the injured and the families of the deceased.

The lawsuit made 11 claims and sought $10 million in damages for wrongful death, personal injury and personal damage. Purdon said in the suit that the BIA had adopted road maintenance standards from the transportation departments of North Dakota and South Dakota, which he said included inspection, maintenance and signage requirements. He argued that the washout could have been avoided if the BIA had adhered to those standards.

“Under this ruling there may be no remedy for our clients,” Purdon told the Tribune. “Not for the two families who had loved ones die in the washout nor for the severely injured who survived. We are heartbroken for these families who, as the court notes, may see no justice here.”

The ruling can be appealed. Purdon and his clients have 60 days to file a notice of appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“We’re still analyzing that and have not made a decision,” he said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.