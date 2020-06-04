Judge demands process for North Dakota ballots with questioned signatures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A federal judge is barring election officials in North Dakota from automatically rejecting mail-in ballots with questionable voter signatures during the June election, which is being conducted entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte in his Wednesday ruling said North Dakota law requiring a match between a signature on an absentee ballot and the voter’s signature on his or her ballot application “is likely facially unconstitutional” because it provides no notice to a voter whose ballot is rejected because of a questioned signature.

The judge gave the state and plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the law until noon Friday to come up with procedures under which county auditors can provide notice to voters in the June election whose signatures are questioned, and give those voters a chance to verify their ballots.

Grand Forks resident Maria Fallon Romo, who has multiple sclerosis, and the groups Self Advocacy Solutions ND and the League of Women Voters of North Dakota sued in May. They argued that the state’s signature-matching process for absentee ballots was error-prone, and that voters who had their ballots rejected by election officials were never informed that their vote didn’t count.