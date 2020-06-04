Judge demands process for North Dakota ballots with questioned signatures

A federal judge is barring election officials in North Dakota from automatically rejecting mail-in ballots with questionable voter signatures during the June election, which is being conducted entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte in his Wednesday ruling said North Dakota law requiring a match between a signature on an absentee ballot and the voter’s signature on his or her ballot application “is likely facially unconstitutional” because it provides no notice to a voter whose ballot is rejected because of a questioned signature.
The judge gave the state and plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the law until noon Friday to come up with procedures under which county auditors can provide notice to voters in the June election whose signatures are questioned, and give those voters a chance to verify their ballots.
Grand Forks resident Maria Fallon Romo, who has multiple sclerosis, and the groups Self Advocacy Solutions ND and the League of Women Voters of North Dakota sued in May. They argued that the state’s signature-matching process for absentee ballots was error-prone, and that voters who had their ballots rejected by election officials were never informed that their vote didn’t count.
The groups said the process disproportionately affects certain voters, including those with disabilities or people who are not native English speakers. They asked Welte to put safeguards in place for the June election, and ultimately to declare North Dakota’s signature-matching law unconstitutional.
Attorneys for the state reject the allegations and have asked Welte to dismiss the lawsuit.
Welte did not rule on whether North Dakota’s law is constitutional -- that decision will come later. But he noted in his decision impacting the June primary that election officials receive no training in handwriting analysis, and that processes used by vote canvassing boards to verify signatures vary from county to county.
The judge also noted that if a ballot is rejected due to a questionable signature, “the voter is irreversibly disenfranchised for that election.”
Attorneys for Secretary of State Al Jaeger argued that the law has been in place for 40 years, and that “it protects the integrity of elections, prevents voter fraud, and ensures that absentee or mail-in ballots are completed by the same voter who applied for a ballot.”
The state said not many voters are impacted -- only 334 out of 95,562 absentee or mail-in ballots were rejected in the November 2018 election for signature mismatches. Fifty-one of those were in Burleigh County, which had the most, according to Welte's ruling. State attorneys also noted that the law has a provision under which a person who struggles with handwriting can use “X” as a signature, in the company of a witness.
Welte rejected that argument, saying “in essence, the Secretary expects voters to read the minds of election officials before deciding to affix a signature on an absentee ballot.”
Welte said some sort of procedure for allowing a voter with a questioned signature to verify his or her ballot “ensures compliance with the bare-minimum requirements of procedural due process.”
Jaeger did not immediately comment on the ruling, telling the Tribune that his office had become aware of it only late Wednesday and was reviewing it Thursday.
The advocacy groups who sued and the Campaign Legal Center, which is helping them, issued statements applauding Welte’s decision.
"The state's signature match policy disproportionately impacted the disability community, which can struggle to produce consistent signatures," said AJ Marx, president of Self Advocacy Solutions ND.
Mark Gaber, director of trial litigation at Campaign Legal Center, said it is “a win for voters who spoke out and said they should not be subjected to a handwriting test.”
League of Women Voters of North Dakota President Jan Lynch called the ruling “a common-sense decision to protect voters’ constitutional rights.”
“Reliable mail voting is essential during the ongoing pandemic, especially for individuals at higher risk of severe illness,” she said. “With the assurance of a notification and remedy method, North Dakota voters can now cast their ballots with confidence.”
