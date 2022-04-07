 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hoeven, Cramer vote against confirming Jackson to Supreme Court

North Dakota's two U.S. senators voted against the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, citing qualms over how she will rule on cases.

"I am concerned by her record and believe she will try to legislate from the bench rather than strictly uphold the Constitution and law as written,” Sen. John Hoeven said in a written statement Thursday after the Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson, who will be the first Black female justice.

Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer, both Republicans, met personally with Jackson, an appeals court judge, as part of the confirmation process.

"In my meeting with Judge Jackson, we discussed her judicial record and covered numerous cases which are important to North Dakota," Cramer said in a statement Thursday after the vote. "While our conversation was cordial, it was apparent we fundamentally disagree on how judges should interpret our laws and the Constitution."

Jackson during her hearings last month told senators she would apply the law “without fear or favor." She also pushed back on Republican attempts to portray her as too lenient on criminals she had sentenced, according to The Associated Press.

Both Hoeven and Cramer expressed concern with what they said was Jackson's record of issuing sentences below sentencing guidelines.

In addition to being the first Black female justice, Jackson will be the third Black justice and the sixth woman.

“While I did not vote to confirm Judge Jackson, this is a historic moment and one we should all celebrate,” Cramer said.

Cramer and Hoeven
