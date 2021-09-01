 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor names new Bismarck-area judge
0 Comments

Governor names new Bismarck-area judge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lindsey Nieuwsma

Nieuwsma

 PROVIDED

Gov. Doug Burgum has named a Bismarck attorney to fill a vacant judgeship for the state court district encompassing Burleigh and Morton counties.

South Central District Judicial Referee Lindsey Nieuwsma, of Bismarck, will fill the seat, one of 10 in the South Central Judicial District. Nieuwsma, whose appointment is effective Sept. 7, succeeds Judge John Grinsteiner, who retires Aug. 20.

Nieuwsma has been a judicial referee and magistrate in the district since 2018. She has presided over cases involving juvenile delinquency, child welfare, juvenile drug court, traffic, evictions and small claims, among other matters.

Previously she was a staff attorney for the state court administrator's office for the North Dakota Supreme Court and a temporary staff attorney for the Supreme Court's Minority Justice Implementation Committee. She also was in private practice for more than five years.

Nieuwsma was one of three finalists for the job. The judgeship is based in Mandan. District judges' annual salary is $152,175.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan couple reunites in US after long evacuation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News