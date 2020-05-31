Funeral set Tuesday for slain Grand Forks police officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The funeral for a slain Grand Forks police officer will be held Tuesday at Ralph Engelstad Arena, a facility that hosts concerts and University of North Dakota hockey games and can house more than 11,000 people.

Officer Cody Holte was killed Wednesday when he came to the assistance of two sheriff's deputies who were serving eviction papers to Salamah Pendleton at his apartment. Pendleton is charged with two counts of murder in the incident in which a woman inside the apartment, Lola Moore, also was fatally shot.

One of the deputies, Cpl. Ron Nord, was shot in the leg and abdomen and was treated at a local hospital and released. Pendleton also was shot and wounded.

Holte, 29, suffered three gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The three-year veteran of the Grand Forks Police Department was the first officer to be killed on-duty in Grand Forks since 1966, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website. He also was a first lieutenant in the North Dakota Army National Guard. He is survived by a wife and infant son.