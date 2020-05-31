Funeral set Tuesday for slain Grand Forks police officer

The funeral for a slain Grand Forks police officer will be held Tuesday at Ralph Engelstad Arena, a facility that hosts concerts and University of North Dakota hockey games and can house more than 11,000 people.
Officer Cody Holte was killed Wednesday when he came to the assistance of two sheriff's deputies who were serving eviction papers to Salamah Pendleton at his apartment. Pendleton is charged with two counts of murder in the incident in which a woman inside the apartment, Lola Moore, also was fatally shot.
One of the deputies, Cpl. Ron Nord, was shot in the leg and abdomen and was treated at a local hospital and released. Pendleton also was shot and wounded.
Holte, 29, suffered three gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The three-year veteran of the Grand Forks Police Department was the first officer to be killed on-duty in Grand Forks since 1966, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website. He also was a first lieutenant in the North Dakota Army National Guard. He is survived by a wife and infant son.
Visitation on Tuesday will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the funeral service at 1 p.m. Both are open to the public. Cameras will be restricted inside the arena, and coronavirus-related measures will be in place, according to the police department.
"The family of Cody Holte, along with the Grand Forks Police Department and the Ralph Engelstad Arena, are cognizant of the importance of adhering to current public health guidelines," the department said in a statement. "Event planning is being conducted with input of governmental and health officials. Protocols will be in place to ensure public health and safety, while honoring the life and service of Cody Holte."
Additional details will be released later.
The Holte family on Saturday issued a statement thanking the community "for the overwhelming outpouring of support."
"The messages, well-wishes and prayers for Cody and our family are a source of comfort in this time of sadness and grief. We also appreciate the media’s and the public’s respect for our privacy," the statement said. "Cody was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, uncle, police officer and soldier. The list could go on and on. The impact he had on his family, friends and colleagues was immense and he will be missed dearly."
Donations to a memorial fund sanctioned by the police department can be mailed to: Cody Holte Memorial Fund, First State Bank, 2500 32nd Ave. S., Grand Forks, N.D. 58201.
A GoFundMe campaign for the family, at https://gf.me/v/c/822l/officer-cody-holte-memorial, had raised more than $67,000 as of Sunday morning.
