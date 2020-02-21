Former Williston teacher sentenced for sexually abusing students
Former Williston teacher sentenced for sexually abusing students

Everest Moore

A former Williston Catholic school teacher convicted of sexually abusing female students was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Everest Moore, 29, a physical education and technology teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School, was accused of inappropriately touching multiple students over the course of two years during his classes. He was arrested in March 2018. His defense team argued that innocent actions by him had been twisted.

A jury in late September found him guilty of eight felony counts of gross sexual imposition after a trial in which all eight girls testified. He's been held without bond since.

The family of the girls Moore was convicted of molesting asked for harsh punishment during Friday's hearing, the Williston Herald reported. Moore told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad that he wanted a chance to prove himself.

"I will absolutely abide by any and all restrictions," he said.

Britta Demello Rice, an assistant attorney general prosecuting the case, noted Moore's position over the children.

"Here we have the most trusted person in a child's life: their teacher," she said.

Rustad echoed that, saying "This is, to me, (is) the most troubling aspect of this whole situation."

He sentenced Moore to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended. When released, Moore will have to serve five years of probation and register as a sex offender.

