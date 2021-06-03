Former standout Bismarck athlete gets 3 years in prison for drugs

A Mandan man known for being a standout high school and college athlete in Bismarck has been sentenced to three years in federal prison on a drug conviction stemming from a prostitution sting two years ago.
Howard Hausauer Jr., 51, was arrested in July 2019 when officers from the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force said they found 3 pounds of methamphetamine and $80,000 cash at his residence.
The bust stemmed from a prostitution sting in which Hausauer was accused of making arrangements with a Burleigh County sheriff's deputy posing as a prostitute. Information that authorities gathered after his arrest led to the search warrant for his home.
Hausauer initially faced drug and sex crime charges in state court. A federal grand jury later indicted him on five drug charges that alleged he trafficked drugs from California. The state case eventually was dismissed in favor of federal prosecution.
Hausauer last fall reached a deal with federal prosecutors under which he agreed to plead guilty to one drug conspiracy count and have the other charges dismissed. He faced up to 20 years in prison. Defense attorney Tom Dickson sought a sentence of time served -- 14 days in jail. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Volk asked for a five-year prison term.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on Wednesday sentenced Hausauer to three years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Volk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dickson told the Tribune that Hausauer is sober, working and "will not be back here again."
"His fall from grace because of his transgressions has been precipitous," the attorney said. "That punishment is of a more permanent and lasting kind. That punishment is forever. Sometimes, mercy bears richer fruit than strict justice."
Dickson in court documents filed before sentencing described his client as a successful man who went into a downward spiral of methamphetamine addiction amid financial problems following his 2011 divorce. He said Hausauer was not running a drug business but was caught up in "a vicious circle when all the participants chase their tails in an unending need to feed their addiction" and "mostly was a danger to himself."
Hausauer set high school records in discus and shot put his senior year at Bismarck High School in the late 1980s. He still holds the shot put record, according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association. He attended the University of Mary, where he earned a master's degree in educational administration.
The private Catholic university in Bismarck in July 2019 listed a Howard Hausauer on its Sports Hall of Fame website for his accomplishments in track and field, but the school removed all references to him immediately after his arrest. School officials have never spoken publicly about it or answered Tribune questions.
Dickson in court documents said Hausauer works as a landscaper and has a metal sign-making business.
"He is driven and determined to stay sober," Dickson wrote.
Traynor's sentence recommends that Hausauer serve his time in a low-security prison in Minnesota, and that he be given the opportunity to take part in the federal Bureau of Prisons' drug abuse program.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.