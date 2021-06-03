Former standout Bismarck athlete gets 3 years in prison for drugs

Volk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dickson told the Tribune that Hausauer is sober, working and "will not be back here again."

"His fall from grace because of his transgressions has been precipitous," the attorney said. "That punishment is of a more permanent and lasting kind. That punishment is forever. Sometimes, mercy bears richer fruit than strict justice."

Dickson in court documents filed before sentencing described his client as a successful man who went into a downward spiral of methamphetamine addiction amid financial problems following his 2011 divorce. He said Hausauer was not running a drug business but was caught up in "a vicious circle when all the participants chase their tails in an unending need to feed their addiction" and "mostly was a danger to himself."

Hausauer set high school records in discus and shot put his senior year at Bismarck High School in the late 1980s. He still holds the shot put record, according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association. He attended the University of Mary, where he earned a master's degree in educational administration.