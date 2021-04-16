Former Mandan police officer pleads guilty to sex crimes

A former Mandan police officer pleaded guilty Friday to two felony sex crimes after admitting he hid a cellphone that was set up to shoot video footage.

Scott Warzecha, 45, will be sentenced later. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland accepted his pleas and ordered a presentence investigation. Warzecha is free on bond.

He was charged in November with felony use of a minor in a sexual performance, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years in prison. He also was charged with two counts of felony surreptitious intrusion, which were amended into one under the terms of a plea agreement. That carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office in mid-November responded to a call that Warzecha was threatening to harm himself. His actions followed the discovery of his alleged use of a cellphone to record a person under the age of 18, authorities said. The incident was not work-related. A second video recording incident was reported to officers during the investigation, police said.

The state will request Warzecha serve five years in prison followed by three years on probation, prosecutor Ladd Erickson said.