Former Highway Patrol trooper sentenced for disorderly conduct in alleged sex assault case

A former North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper charged with sexual assault will spend a year on probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Travis Skar, 40, entered the plea Wednesday on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken ordered a deferred imposition of sentence, which means the offense will not go on Skar’s record if he stays out of trouble during probation. Skar must also pay $225 in court fees.

Skar was scheduled for trial Sept. 2. The trial was canceled Aug. 30 when defense attorney Chad McCabe and Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney David Rappenecker informed the court that the agreement was pending. Neither attorney immediately responded to a request for comment Wednesday. 

Skar was accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a hot tub in the summer of 2020. A Bismarck police affidavit states the incident allegedly occurred between July 31 and Aug. 2 that year.

The woman Skar allegedly assaulted was interviewed by police on Oct. 18, 2021, according to the affidavit that is dated Dec. 2, 2021. Formal charges appeared in court documents in February 2022. It’s unclear why so much time elapsed between the alleged incident and the filing of charges.

The woman told police Skar was among a group of people who socialized on a pontoon earlier in the day. He allegedly touched her under the water in the hot tub and the woman “was continually pushing Skar’s hands away in an effort to get him to stop,” the document states. The woman exchanged looks with another man in the hot tub, who then sat between her and Skar. Skar moved to the other side of her, and the woman left the tub, according to the affidavit.

The Tribune does not name someone who is or might be a victim of a sex crime.

The incident allegedly took place the weekend before the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. Skar made “vague apologetic comments” to others in the group while they were at the rally, the affidavit states.

Skar was fired from the Patrol “following an internal investigation related to employee misconduct” that was “not specific to the recent charge,” a Patrol spokesman said when the charge was filed.

Another former trooper, Steven Johnson, pleaded guilty in April to a charge of disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with misdemeanor sexual assault following accusations by a woman who told police he inappropriately touched her during a December 2020 party at a Bismarck home.

A judge ordered Johnson to spend a year on probation and pay $250 in fines and fees.

Johnson, a former Patrol official once in charge of security for the governor, was listed as a state witness in Skar’s case. Skar was listed as a witness in Johnson’s case.

Johnson was fired in November 2021 after “an investigation of a complaint of sexual assault,” according to the Patrol. He was commander of the agency's southwest region at the time. Johnson’s attorney called the accusation an act of revenge by someone who had a vendetta against him.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

