Flasher man with lengthy criminal history sentenced for theft

A Flasher man with a criminal history that includes animal abuse and forgery has been given probation for a theft charge.

A jury in April found Corey Fleck, 51, guilty of theft by deception on a charge dating to 2020. A charge of defrauding secured creditors was dismissed.

South Central District Judge David Reich sentenced Fleck on Thursday to two years of probation.

Authorities said Fleck in 2020 sold farm equipment against which existed a lien related to an estate, according to an affidavit. Fleck allegedly deposited the $37,000 check, and bank records show $25,700 was withdrawn or spent through cashier’s checks. But the estate did not receive funds from the sale of the equipment.

Fleck also pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge and was placed on probation for a year.

A judge in October 2019 ordered Fleck to pay $21,000 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to forgery. He was placed on probation for three years and given a deferred imposition of sentence.

Fleck pleaded guilty to multiple misdemeanor animal neglect and abuse charges in January 2019. He was placed on probation for a year.