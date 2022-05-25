Flags at half-staff for victims of Texas school shooting; senator says shooter born in North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday in remembrance of the victims of the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Eighteen-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in the city on Tuesday before law officers killed him. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012, according to The Associated Press.
Texas State Sen. Roland Guitierrez in an interview on CNN said Texas state police told him Ramos was born in North Dakota but went to high school in Uvalde. He did not say where in North Dakota.
Burgum encourages North Dakota residents to also fly flags at half-staff at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.