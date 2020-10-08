 Skip to main content
Federal grants to boost crime victim services

Federal grants to boost crime victim services

The U.S. Department of Justice is providing nearly $700,000 in grant money to improve crime victim services in North Dakota, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

The money through the department’s Office of Justice Programs is part of more than $144 million distributed nationally.

The North Dakota attorney general's office will receive $270,000 for the Law Enforcement-Based Victim Specialist program. The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is getting nearly $400,000 for the Adam Walsh Act program.

