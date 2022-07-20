Fargo man in custody after being shot twice by Highway Patrol trooper

A Fargo man is in custody after being shot by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper following what authorities said was a hit-and-run injury crash.
Troopers late Tuesday afternoon responded to a report that a pickup truck had rear-ended a motorcycle on Interstate 94 and then fled the scene. A short time later, a trooper on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo spotted the suspect vehicle, which police also had linked to a shooting at a Fargo apartment complex.
The trooper made a traffic stop, and the driver of the pickup allegedly began to wave around a gun before fleeing on I-29 at what the Patrol said was a high rate of speed. The pickup tried to exit east onto Interstate 94 but struck another vehicle and crashed, authorities said.
The driver allegedly got out of the pickup and began shooting as the trooper arrived at the scene. The trooper returned fire and hit the suspect twice before taking him into custody.
Authorities identified the suspect as Maichael Yousa, 28. He received medical treatment at a hospital and then was taken to the Cass County Jail. Formal charges were pending. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.
The trooper who is now on standard paid administrative leave was not identified. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting.
The motorcycle driver in the first crash suffered what authorities said were life-threatening injuries. The people in the second struck vehicle were not injured.