Fargo man convicted of kidnapping, witness tampering

A federal jury has convicted a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering.
The jury on Friday found Sharmake Mohamed Abdullahi, 31, guilty after a three-day trial, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider. Abdullahi will be sentenced March 21.
Abdullahi was charged after an alleged October 2021 incident in which authorities said he kidnapped a woman at gunpoint as she was driving in Fargo. He forced her to drive across the Red River to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, and told her to take money out of an ATM. She was able to escape to safety inside a Gate City Bank.
Authorites also alleged Abdullahi attempted to influence the woman’s testimony.
“The Justice Department has no higher priority than keeping Americans safe, and these verdicts are a product of the focus on reducing gun-related violent crime,” Schneider said.
People are also reading…
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Fargo and Moorhead police departments.