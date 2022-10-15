 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Explosives detonation concludes in Williston; suspect appears in court

Authorities have finished detonating a large cache of homemade explosives found in an apartment and apartment garage in Williston, and court officials have scheduled the suspect's arraignment and trial.

Police have updated the total amount of explosives to 1,500 pounds -- an amount authorities say could have had "catastrophic consequences" to the townhouse-style apartment complex.

Officials evacuated more than 10 people from the building on Oct. 10 when the explosives were found by officers searching for a potential narcotics lab. Some residents have since been allowed back.

Ross Petrie, 28, of Williston, is charged with a felony called "release of destructive forces." It carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

Petrie made his initial court appearance on Friday. He could enter a plea at a Nov. 9 hearing. Should he plead not guilty, trial has been scheduled for next Feb. 13. 

The criminal complaint and the probable cause affidavit do not include a potential motive for the explosives stockpile.

The Minot and Bismarck bomb squads and the North Dakota National Guard’s 81st Civil Support Team have been helping Williston police with the investigation and the destruction of the explosives.

