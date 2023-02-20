A law enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving in North Dakota resulted in 66 DUI arrests.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign ran from mid-December through January. It resulted in 133 alcohol- or drug-related citations, according to the state Transportation Department.

The effort is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.