Drug recognition expert training program graduates 13; officers to complete training in Florida

Fresh out of a final test, about a dozen officers from agencies across North Dakota posed with drug recognition expert training certificates in a graduation ceremony Friday at the North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy in Bismarck.

The event concluded a two-week training course, held every two years, in which the officers were tested on recognizing signs and symptoms associated with drug use by motorists, differentiating between someone with certain medical conditions and a person impaired by drugs, and checking vital signs on suspected impaired drivers.

The 13 officers, selected from about 20 applicants, all passed the course consisting of two tests and about five quizzes.

"All the officers in this class are experienced officers on the road. So this isn't a course for new officers. This is someone that has already shown that they have a dedication to impaired driving enforcement," said Tarek Chase, the state coordinator for the drug recognition expert program.

Chase checked reports that candidates filed for DUI arrests as part of the application process, according to Jenn Freeman, the program's course manager.

