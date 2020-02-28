Drug recognition expert training program graduates 13; officers to complete training in Florida

Fresh out of a final test, about a dozen officers from agencies across North Dakota posed with drug recognition expert training certificates in a graduation ceremony Friday at the North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy in Bismarck.
The event concluded a two-week training course, held every two years, in which the officers were tested on recognizing signs and symptoms associated with drug use by motorists, differentiating between someone with certain medical conditions and a person impaired by drugs, and checking vital signs on suspected impaired drivers.
The 13 officers, selected from about 20 applicants, all passed the course consisting of two tests and about five quizzes.
"All the officers in this class are experienced officers on the road. So this isn't a course for new officers. This is someone that has already shown that they have a dedication to impaired driving enforcement," said Tarek Chase, the state coordinator for the drug recognition expert program.
Chase checked reports that candidates filed for DUI arrests as part of the application process, according to Jenn Freeman, the program's course manager.
Classroom graduates will travel to Jacksonville, Fla., for a "final knowledge exam" at a facility where they will test their skills on impaired volunteers. Once they complete their training in Florida, they will be officially certified as drug recognition experts, joining the 52 others throughout North Dakota.
Chase said the training is important for officers to adjust to a national trend toward drug-impaired driving. In 2018, 12.6 million people age 16 or older drove under the influence of illicit drugs, compared to 20.5 million who drove under the influence of alcohol, according to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health study.
"We're trying to basically keep up with the driving trends of the general motoring public," Chase said. "We need to be able to identify that to hopefully prevent crashes -- both property injury and fatality injuries. Basically, it comes down to trying to save lives, time and money."
During the ceremony, Trevor Bergerson, 31, a Bowman police officer, received a "Top Gun" award for scoring the highest average in the program. He watched the ceremony with an energy drink on his desk.
"A lot of energy drinks, a lot of studying," he said about preparing for the tests. He scored 99% on the 100-question final exam. If he receives his certification, he would be the only drug recognition expert in his department.
"I will actually be the only DRE in the southwest region, outside of Dickinson," Bergerson said.
