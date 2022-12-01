Defendant in western North Dakota oil skimming case gets 7 years; 3 other suspects await trial

One of four men charged in an alleged conspiracy to steal over $2.4 million worth of oil in western North Dakota over a period of more than a year has been sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.

Michael Garcia, of Watford City, pleaded guilty Thursday in state district court in a deal with prosecutors to felony counts of conspiracy to commit theft and leading a criminal association. Northwest District Judge Robin Schmidt dismissed a felony count of dealing in Case involved $2.4M

in stolen oil stolen property.

She sentenced Garcia to serve seven years in prison beginning immediately, followed by five years of supervised probation, according to court records. He also must pay $200,000 in restitution and $1,025 in court fees.

McKenzie County State's Attorney Ty Skarda declined to comment on the state, citing the other defendants' ongoing cases.

Garcia attorney Kevin Chapman did not immediately respond to Tribune phone messages seeking comment.

Chapman wrote in a sentencing brief filed Wednesday that "This scheme involved higher level players that persuaded Mr. Garcia to participate and run the 'ground game' so that the masterminds of the operation will profit handsomely off skimmed (stolen) oil. The masterminds sought out Mr. Garcia and used him to facilitate the scheme."

Chapman wrote that Garcia is a disabled war veteran who suffered a head injury in 2004 from a land mine, and "still suffers from (post-traumatic stress disorder), depression, cognitive deficits and seizures."

"While not a defense to his actions, Mr. Garcia has cognitive deficits which help explain his lack of judgment when he got involved in this oil skimming scheme," Chapman wrote.

Separately, defendants Mark McGregor, Darrell Merrell and Joseph Vandewalker have all pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property. They are set for trials early next year.

The McKenzie County Sheriff's Office alleges in court documents that Endeavor Crude truck drivers Merrell and Vandewalker skimmed oil they were to offload at a Crestwood Midstream facility, reportedly by manipulating equipment such as transfer pumps during their deliveries.

The two suspects allegedly stored the oil in two tanks at the so-called Little Knife Disposal south of Watford City, and later offloaded and sold the stolen oil they're accused of skimming.

The affidavit in the case reported 149 deliveries from Little Knife Disposal to the Crestwood facility from November 2020 to March 2022. Crestwood Midstream reported 34,199 barrels of crude oil received from Little Knife Disposal, worth more than $2.45 million, according to the document.

The charges also allege McGregor arranged pickup dates and details for the oil and that Garcia was the "money link" for selling the oil and paying drivers.

Garcia also must have no contact with Crestwood facilities.