Decriminalization bill fails day after North Dakota Senate defeats recreational marijuana

North Dakota's Senate dealt another blow to recreational marijuana legislation on Friday, voting down a bill to decriminalize possession of small quantities of the drug and paraphernalia.

House Bill 1201, brought by Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, failed 13-32. The House had passed it earlier 58-36. Roers Jones said criminal records for minor marijuana offenses can affect people's abilities to find jobs and housing.

The Senate Judiciary Committee gave the bill a 6-1 "do not pass" recommendation. Chairwoman Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck, said the committee "felt that this was not the time to decriminalize marijuana."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If we didn't pass a bill yesterday that would have legalized (recreational marijuana) with a lot of restrictions and regulations, then to legalize it today, I think, is very wrong thinking," Larson said.

Decriminalization is not legalization, but the lessening or removal of criminal penalties for an offense.

Roers Jones previously said the bill possibly "may not be necessary" if the bill to legalize recreational marijuana were to pass. The Senate on Thursday defeated that bill 10-37 and unanimously shot down a related tax policy.

The 2019 Legislature passed a law making possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana an infraction, punishable by a maximum $1,000 fine. Previously it was a more serious misdemeanor offense.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.