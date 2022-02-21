Crackdown results in 70 DUI arrests

A North Dakota law enforcement crackdown on impaired driving resulted in 70 DUI and 20 drug-related arrests.

Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign from mid-December through January. Officers issued 121 alcohol- or drug-related citations, according to the state Transportation Department.

The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0