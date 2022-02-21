 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crackdown results in 70 DUI arrests

  • 0

A North Dakota law enforcement crackdown on impaired driving resulted in 70 DUI and 20 drug-related arrests.

Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign from mid-December through January. Officers issued 121 alcohol- or drug-related citations, according to the state Transportation Department.

The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Words matter': First openly gay man elected governor reacts to anti-LGBTQ push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News