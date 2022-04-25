 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crackdown results in 47 DUI arrests

A special law enforcement effort last month to crack down on impaired driving in North Dakota resulted in 47 DUI arrests and 17 drug-related arrests.

Law officers around the state took part in the "Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign from March 1-31. There were 96 total alcohol- or drug-related citations issued, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The campaign was part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

