Convicted quadruple murderer Chad Isaak kills self in prison

The man convicted of brutally slaying four people at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan in April 2019 has killed himself in prison.

Chad Isaak, 48, was serving four life sentences without chance of parole in the April 2019 deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was called to the State Penitentiary in Bismarck about 5:45 p.m. Sunday "regarding a resident who had caused self-harm," the agency said. The trooper was told Chad Isaak had been taken by ambulance to Sanford Health hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.

Authorities did not immediately say how Isaak harmed himself or give a cause of death. The Patrol and the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are investigating.

A jury deliberated 4 ½ hours over two days in August before finding the Washburn chiropractor guilty of four counts of murder and three lesser charges. Authorities during a three-week trial detailed the brutal deaths of the victims -- three were shot, and among the four they suffered more than 100 stab wounds, according to trial testimony.

Prosecutors did not prove a motive in the slayings, instead relying on DNA and fiber evidence, and video that they said showed Isaak planned and carried out the crimes. They also said the fatal wounds were dealt by someone with a medical background. Isaak, a former Navy medic, owned a home that sat on property managed by RJR.

Prosecutors said Isaak planned the killings at least a week in advance, and they referred to a cache of items in his home -- spent ammunition casings, a knife, gun parts that smelled of bleach -- as his trophies from the killings.

Isaak’s defense team maintained that authorities didn’t seriously consider other possible suspects and made a rush to judgment. They called the case one of “confirmation bias,” suggesting that investigators quickly identified Isaak as the killer and focused their efforts solely on him while overlooking or ignoring other potential suspects, including angry tenants, the ex-husband of a woman with whom Robert Fakler had a longtime affair, and members of a motorcycle gang who had been kicked out of an RJR party.

Isaak did not testify in his own defense.

South Central District Judge David Reich in December sentenced Isaak to four consecutive life sentences, one for each of the victims, saying Isaak "took the lives of four innocent people with a senseless act of extreme and brutal violence in this case, and in doing so he not only killed four innocent people, he adversely impacted the lives of scores of family members and friends of the victims."

The defense unsuccessfully asked Reich to give Isaak a chance at parole, saying Isaak might be a different person years from now.

Isaak after his sentencing was no longer a client of Vogel Law Firm, defense attorney Bruce Quick said Monday. He said Isaak's death is "very sad, very tragic."

"We feel bad for his family,” Quick said, adding that his team knew nothing of the circumstances surrounding Isaak's death.

The lesser charges Isaak was convicted of were felony counts of burglary and unlawful entry into a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Authorities alleged Isaak took an RJR pickup when he left the company's building on the day of the murders. Reich sentenced Isaak to a total of about 16 years on the lesser charges, to be served at the same time as the life terms for murder.

Isaak in early July appealed his conviction to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Attorney Kiara Kraus-Parr in a court document said the judgment should be reversed because of errors during jury selection and violations of Isaak's rights. She cited conferences between the judge and attorneys for which no record existed; improper closure of public access to court documents and autopsy photos; and the dismissal of jurors outside Isaak's presence.

Prosecutors had not yet formally responded to the appeal.

(Check back for updates.)