A man serving 45 years in prison for killing two fellow workers at a north central North Dakota hog farm in 2015 is now accused of trying to kill two fellow inmates in the State Penitentiary in Bismarck.

Jeremy Rodriguez Rios has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by an inmate and terrorizing. The attempted murder charge -- the most serious -- carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Rodriguez Rios on Oct. 8, 2022, confronted another inmate in a day room at the prison, punching and stabbing him with a cylindrical object that had been scraped down on one end to make it sharp and pointed, according to an affidavit. Rios allegedly told another inmate to “get back or I'll kill you” after that inmate tried to intervene.

Rodriguez Rios then left the scene, went upstairs and knocked on the cell door of another inmate. He stabbed the inmate with the same type of object after the door was opened, according to the affidavit.

Authorities did not elaborate on what might have prompted the alleged incident. It wasn't immediately clear why the charges are just being filed now.

Rodriguez Rios was living in Bottineau when he was accused of fatally shooting Brian Story, 37, and Christopher Sluder, 50, on March 24, 2015, at Turtle Mountain Pork, a commercial hog operation near Souris, northeast of Minot. Authorities say an altercation about employee work performance preceded the incident.

He eventually entered an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to support a conviction. The court treats it like a guilty plea.