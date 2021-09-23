Company responsible for 29 million gallon spill pleads guilty; civil settlement pending

The company responsible for the largest oil field spill in North Dakota has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges after reaching an agreement with the federal government to pay $15 million in fines.

Summit Midstream Partners entered the pleas in federal court Wednesday after indicating last month that it would do so under the terms of the agreement.

Federal prosecutors charged Summit for negligently discharging oil and for failing to immediately report the spill, which occurred north of Williston over a period of five months in 2014-15. A pipeline leaked 700,000 barrels or 29 million gallons of produced water, which is highly saturated saltwater that comes up in wells alongside oil and gas. Produced water can contain oil.

Some of the wastewater reached Blacktail Creek, which eventually flows into the Missouri River.

The spill was not only the largest spill in North Dakota's oil fields, but the largest spill ever to occur in the inland United States, according to federal officials.

The $15 million will go toward the federal Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund. The U.S. Coast Guard administers the fund, which can be used to clean up oil spills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.