Company responsible for 29 million gallon spill pleads guilty; civil settlement pending

The company responsible for the largest oil field spill in North Dakota has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges after reaching an agreement with the federal government to pay $15 million in fines.
Summit Midstream Partners entered the pleas in federal court Wednesday after indicating last month that it would do so under the terms of the agreement.
Federal prosecutors charged Summit for negligently discharging oil and for failing to immediately report the spill, which occurred north of Williston over a period of five months in 2014-15. A pipeline leaked 700,000 barrels or 29 million gallons of produced water, which is highly saturated saltwater that comes up in wells alongside oil and gas. Produced water can contain oil.
Some of the wastewater reached Blacktail Creek, which eventually flows into the Missouri River.
The spill was not only the largest spill in North Dakota's oil fields, but the largest spill ever to occur in the inland United States, according to federal officials.
The $15 million will go toward the federal Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund. The U.S. Coast Guard administers the fund, which can be used to clean up oil spills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Summit has also reached a separate agreement with the federal and state government in a civil case related to the spill. It's expected to pay $20 million to resolve the matter. That amount would be split evenly between the federal and state governments.
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is expected to receive the bulk of the state's share for environmental cleanup efforts and other projects. The North Dakota Industrial Commission and the Game and Fish Department are expecting lesser amounts.
Summit also has agreed to take steps to prevent future spills by implementing better training, installation, operating and testing requirements. The company says it has spent $75 million on those improvements and spill cleanup.
A federal judge must sign off on the civil settlement. Court records show that has not yet occurred. The settlement was subject to a 30-day public comment period, but no comments were received.
Lawyers for the federal government and the North Dakota attorney general's office wrote to the court last week urging it to accept the agreement, calling the settlement "fair, adequate, and reasonable."
