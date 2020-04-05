Chase in McKenzie County ends in crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A police chase that began in Montana ended with a California man crashing his vehicle in northwestern North Dakota.

Montana Highway Patrol officers entered North Dakota about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in pursuit of Cordelus Hunter 39, of Sacramento, Calif., for a traffic violation. McKenzie County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop Peterson on state Highway 200 just east of the state line, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.

Hunter fled east for about 10 miles before spike strips place by authorities disabled his tires. Hunter attempted to avoid the spikes, causing his vehicle to go in the ditch and roll twice, according to the patrol.

Hunter was taken to a hospital in Sidney, Mont., with injuries not considered life-threatening, the patrol said. A passenger in his vehicle -- 32-year-old Kimberly Husbands, of Williston -- was not hurt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1