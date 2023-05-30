Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Authorities have released the cause of death for a man found slain on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation earlier this month.

Elijah Red Tomahawk, 26, died of "multiple sharp force, blunt force, and chop injuries of the neck and head," according to the report of death released Tuesday by the state medical examiner's office following an autopsy. The office earlier ruled the death a homicide.

Red Tomahawk died May 4; he was pronounced dead at a Warrior Street address in Fort Yates.

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI are working jointly on the investigation.