Case of DUI with kids in car moves toward trial

A Bismarck woman has pleaded not guilty to felony charges filed against her after police in August said she failed field sobriety tests while driving with children in her care.

Chelsea Taken Alive, 29, on Monday waived her right to a preliminary hearing. She pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, tampering with evidence and child neglect; misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia possession, and DUI with a minor; and marijuana and paraphernalia infractions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police in an affidavit said Taken Alive’s speech was slurred and her movements were slow during an August traffic stop. Children ages 2 and 8 were in the back seat.

Police said they found marijuana, paraphernalia and oxycodone pills during a search of the vehicle. Taken Alive agreed to provide a urine sample at the Bismarck Police Department building, according to authorities. She allegedly flushed a plastic bag while doing so, and staff at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center said they found more paraphernalia and the remnants of another pill when she was booked.

South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken scheduled a Feb. 3 trial date. Defense attorney William Thomason did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.