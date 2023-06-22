Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Charles “Chas” Neff Jr. to a judgeship in the Northwest Judicial District.
Neff has served as a staff attorney for the Northwest Judicial District Court since May 2020, assisting judges with research, and drafting orders and opinions. He previously served as the McKenzie County state’s attorney in Watford City in 2017 and 2018, and as an assistant state’s attorney from 2014-17.
Neff holds a law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in the Twin Cities. He will succeed Judge Paul Jacobson, who retired. His chambers will be in Williston.