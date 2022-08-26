 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Brothers charged in shooting on UTTC campus; 1 suspect faces 6 felonies

Devin and Damion Proffit

Devin and Damion Proffit

One of two brothers arrested after a report of shots fired on a Bismarck college campus is charged with six felonies for allegedly damaging school property and vehicles and firing a handgun into a residence.

Damion Proffit, 32, of Fargo, faces possible five-year prison sentences on each felony charge. Devin Proffit, 29, of Staples, Minnesota, is charged with felony tampering with physical evidence, according to court records.

Separate calls to law enforcement led up to their arrests in a mobile home park adjacent to University Drive about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities were called to United Tribes Technical College about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of a hit-and-run on the south side of the campus. Police allege Damion Proffit drove a college utility truck through the fence, and the men threatened a man they saw shooting video of them. The man told police one of the men tried to kick in his door before they left.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the campus and near the same residence about 5:45 a.m., according to an affidavit. They found spent shell casings near the house, a bullet hole in an exterior wall of an entryway, and a bullet lodged in the water heater, the document states. No injuries were reported.

Authorities allege video footage from Devin Proffit’s phone shows Damion Proffit firing the gun toward the campus while wearing a mask to cover his mouth and nose.

Police found the two about an hour later in a car that had been reported stolen. Devin Proffit told police he threw a gun and magazine out the window of the car after the shooting to protect Damion Proffit, who he said is a convicted felon. The two sped off after police initiated a stop, then ran away from the car when they stopped, police said.

Officers caught up with them a short time later. Damion Proffit had an empty handgun magazine in his pocket that would hold the type of casings that were found at the campus, according to authorities.

Damion Proffit told police he drove the truck and car but didn’t know either was stolen. He also said he "messed around on a skid steer a little bit.” He said he shot the gun at the campus but did not point it at the house. He told police he thought it was allowed because it was tribal land, adding that “everybody likes to shoot guns.”

Damion Proffit is charged with two counts of terrorizing, reckless endangerment, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and fleeing police. He also faces misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, wearing a mask during commission of a crime, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Attorneys aren’t listed for the men in court records.

Damion Proffit

Damion Proffit

Devin Proffit

Devin Proffit

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

