Bond set at $50,000 for Williston manslaughter suspect

Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 24-year-old Williston man charged with manslaughter in the death of his roommate.
Cody Hartman is accused in the death of 40-year-old Benjamin Maxson, whose body was found by officers late Sunday. Authorities say Maxon's death occurred after he and Hartman got into a fight in their apartment. They allege Hartman left Maxson lying on the floor.
Attorney Philip Becher, who represented Hartman at the bond hearing, said there is a possibility that Hartman was acting in self-defense.