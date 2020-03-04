Bond set at $50,000 for Williston manslaughter suspect

Bond set at $50,000 for Williston manslaughter suspect

{{featured_button_text}}

Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 24-year-old Williston man charged with manslaughter in the death of his roommate.

Cody Hartman is accused in the death of 40-year-old Benjamin Maxson, whose body was found by officers late Sunday. Authorities say Maxon's death occurred after he and Hartman got into a fight in their apartment. They allege Hartman left Maxson lying on the floor.

Attorney Philip Becher, who represented Hartman at the bond hearing, said there is a possibility that Hartman was acting in self-defense.

The charge against Hartman carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. He is due back in court April 1, the Williston Herald reported. 
 
 
Cody Hartman

Cody Hartman

 PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News