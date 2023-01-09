Bismarck-based Judge Bahr appointed to North Dakota Supreme Court

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed South Central District Judge Doug Bahr to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Bahr’s term begins Feb. 1. He replaces retiring Justice Gerald VandeWalle, 89, who has served over 44 years on the high court. VandeWalle was chief justice from 1993-2019, when he stepped back due to declining energy. He cited nerve, eye and heart issues in announcing his retirement in November, effective Jan. 31.

Finalists from the state's Judicial Nominating Committee to succeed VandeWalle included Bahr, North Central District Judge Stacy Louser and U.S. Assistant Attorney Jake Rodenbiker. Burgum announced his appointee on Monday.

“Judge Bahr will make an excellent addition to the North Dakota Supreme Court with his broad legal background in the public and private sectors and his extensive experience at both the state and federal levels,” Burgum said in a statement. “His analytical skills, compassion, high integrity and character, sense of fundamental fairness and deep understanding of the law will serve our state’s highest court well."

Bahr, whose chambers are in Bismarck, was in court Monday afternoon and not immediately available for comment.

Bruce Romanick, the presiding judge of the South Central District, said the Supreme Court “is getting an excellent judge,” adding that Bahr has presided over a number of big cases and has done “a fine job handling them.”

“He’s deliberate, conscientious, and I don’t just say that. He is the best choice,” Romanick said.

Defense attorney Tom Dickson echoed Romanick’s remarks, saying Bahr is “well-known, well-liked and respected.”

“He will be a very fine justice on the Supreme Court,” Dickson said.

It’s common for attorneys to feel out a judge in an effort to pick up any ideological leanings, Bismarck attorney Josh Weatherspoon said. That wasn’t easy with Bahr.

“I was never able to pin him down on one spectrum or another,” Weatherspoon said. “He would always listen, give people an opportunity to make a case, then make a decision.”

Bahr will be a “very excellent judge at the appellate level,” Weatherspoon said, adding that “Every time he wrote an opinion it felt like it was a Supreme Court opinion."

Bahr background

Bahr served in the attorney general’s office from 1991-2016, including nine years as an assistant attorney general and 16 years as state solicitor general and director of the office’s Civil Litigation Division. He was in private practice in Bismarck from 2016-18.

Burgum in 2018 appointed Bahr as a state district court judge for the nine-county South Central Judicial District, which includes Burleigh and Morton counties. Voters elected Bahr, running unopposed, in 2020 and 2022.

Bahr earned a bachelor’s degree in family science in 1987 from Brigham Young University and a law degree in 1990 from the University of South Dakota School of Law. He chairs the North Dakota Courts’ Personnel Policy Board and is a member of the judicial Joint Procedure Committee. He also is a former president of the State Bar Association of North Dakota and its ethics committee, and a former bar association president for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Bahr also taught business law and government courses as an adjunct faculty member at Bismarck State College from 2008-16. He and his wife, Laura, have six children.

Bahr will serve on the Supreme Court through 2026, when he will have to run for an eight-year term to keep the seat. The court has five justices.

It’s Burgum’s second appointment to the high court. He named Jon Jensen to the court in 2017. The state’s judiciary elected Jensen chief justice in 2019, and voters elected him to a 10-year term on the court in 2020.

The annual salary of a justice is $169,162.

A retirement celebration for VandeWalle is set for 2-4 p.m. Jan. 18 in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol.