Bismarck attorney who sued Supreme Court to press appeal

A Bismarck attorney who unsuccessfully filed a civil rights lawsuit against the North Dakota Supreme Court and several jurists says he'll continue to push his appeal.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the suit filed by Robert Bolinske Sr. Bolinske on Thursday said he plans to seek a hearing before the entire appeals court.

"I'm just not in the habit of 'letting things drop,'" he said.

Bolinske sued after the state Supreme Court in 2018 upheld disciplinary action against him for violating professional and judicial conduct rules in making allegations against members of the judiciary. The admonition did not limit his ability to practice as a lawyer.

Bolinske in his lawsuit argued that he had been defamed and was a victim of a conspiracy. He sought money damages. The appeals court panel essentially agreed that the lawsuit was an “improper attempt” by Bolinske to relitigate the disciplinary proceedings.

Bolinske unsuccessfully ran for the state Supreme Court in 2016 and 2018.

