Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday appointed Bismarck attorney Jackson Lofgren to fill a judgeship in North Dakota's South Central Judicial District.

Lofgren is a partner in the Bismarck law firm of Suhr & Lofgren. He was among nine applicants and four finalists to fill the seat vacated by Douglas Bahr, whom Burgum named to the state Supreme Court earlier this year to replace retired Justice Gerald VandeWalle.

Other finalists for the South Central judgeship were Jason Hammes, a judicial referee in the district; David Phillips, attorney with the Bismarck law firm Bakke Grinolds Wiederholt; and Matthew Sagsveen, director of Natural Resources and Native American Affairs Division in the North Dakota Attorney General's Office.

The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties. Lofgren will be based in Bismarck.

Lofgren has spent the last 16 years practicing law in courtrooms throughout North Dakota. He has been a co-owner of the Suhr & Lofgren Law Firm in Bismarck since 2013, during which time the firm has represented clients in more than 1,000 cases, according to the governor's office.

Before his time in private practice Lofgren served in the public sector, initially with the Burleigh County Child Support Enforcement Unit and then as an assistant state’s attorney in Morton County from 2008-13. Lofgren has tried numerous cases and handled multiple appeals to the North Dakota Supreme court.

Lofgren grew up in McLaughlin, South Dakota, on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and his law degree in 2006 from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

Lofgren is a past president and treasurer of the North Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and has served on the North Dakota Parole Board, the Bismarck/Mandan Drug Court Team and the Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents.