 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Bill would give attorney general State Crime Lab oversight; opponents say independent lab a must

  • 0
011323-nws-session7.jpg

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley testifies Thursday on Senate Bill 2131, which would place the independent State Crime Lab under his office's jurisdiction. Wrigley appeared before the Senate State and Local Government Committee.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

North Dakota's attorney general on Thursday urged state lawmakers to place the independent State Crime Lab under his office's jurisdiction, but opponents say that could cast doubt on the credibility of evidence the lab processes.

Senate Bill 2131 deletes a single line from the North Dakota Century Code: “The state crime laboratory must be administratively separated from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.”

BCI is an agency within the Attorney General's Office tasked with investigating and prosecuting criminal cases. Attorney General Drew Wrigley told the Senate State and Local Government Committee that having the ability to move the lab to BCI oversight would streamline the two agencies into one. It’s a configuration used in more than 40 states and would help solve “a years-in-the-making problem,” Wrigley said.

People are also reading…

Included in that problem are a backlog of rape test kits, the lack of firearms and latent fingerprint testing -- two services that were dropped five years ago -- and the slow flow of communication between the lab and state law enforcement agencies.

“What remains untouched by this bill, and would always remain untouched, is the science,” Wrigley said. “The science must be objective. The lab must be a certified lab; it has to have certified personnel.”

Keith Findley, president of the Center for Integrity in Forensic Sciences nonprofit and professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Law, referenced a 2009 study and report by the National Academy of Sciences. It said scientific and medical assessment conducted in forensic investigations “should be independent of law enforcement efforts either to prosecute criminal suspects or even to determine whether a criminal act has indeed been committed.”

Analysts in a lab that is not independent are exposed to “cognitive biases and distortions” that can lead an analyst “to unwittingly interpret data in skewed ways,” the study said.

Justin Vinje, a Bismarck attorney who does a considerable amount of criminal defense work, said the bill is a step backward from a change to an independent lab made in 2003 by then-Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. It would subject the crime lab’s work to unnecessary criticism and do nothing to fix what Vinje called the core issue -- funding.

“This bill is going to make it harder for prosecutors to prove their cases in court, it will cast doubt upon criminal convictions decades after the trial, and it’s going to cost every single one of us tax dollars and time dealing with a completely avoidable problem,” Vinje said.

011323-nws-session6.jpg

Bismarck defense attorney Justin Vinje testifies Thursday in opposition to placing the independent State Crime Lab under the jurisdiction of the Attorney General's Office.

Placing the lab under BCI oversight makes it part of that office, according to Vinje.

“Suddenly you have two entities that really should be separate for the purity of the science, they’re working together,” he said. “It’s going to cause problems either real or perceived, and that does no credit to our justice system.”

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said putting the lab under BCI would put it “back on track.” His office has at times waited six months for DNA and fingerprint evidence. When law enforcement waits for a suspect to be identified that person can be victimizing others, Jahner said. It’s “extremely embarrassing” to tell victims that the state’s lab may not be able to process evidence collected at a crime scene, he said.

“If we do not address the crime lab or get a handle on this issue, we are soon going to be in a position where we can no longer investigate criminal activity,” Jahner said.

Wrigley said he understands some might say the lab being under BCI could lead to comments that the lab will say “whatever BCI wants them to say.”

“People watch too many movies,” he said.

If an intentional human flaw were to be placed into evidence during investigation, it wouldn’t be in a certified lab in tests done by certified personnel, the attorney general said.

The committee didn't immediately act on the bill.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana man gets nearly 4 years for role in US Capitol riot

Montana man gets nearly 4 years for role in US Capitol riot

A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Jerod Hughes of East Helena was sentenced Friday to three years and 10 months in prison for his actions while he was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His attorney says Hughes regrets his involvement and is embarrassed that he allowed himself to be duped by former President Donald Trump's claims that the election was stolen. Hughes' brother, Joshua, was sentenced in November to just over three years in prison.

MN man gets 2 years' probation for killing bear in backyard

MN man gets 2 years' probation for killing bear in backyard

A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to two years on probation and stripped him of his hunting privileges for three years. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Michael J. Thielen pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County District Court to taking and possessing big game out of season. According to a criminal complaint, Thielen had shot the bear in his backyard about five miles outside of Little Falls in July 2021. Thielen told the Star Tribune that the bear was killing ducks and chickens on his property.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Families demanding justice three years after Beirut port blast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News