Bill would give attorney general State Crime Lab oversight; opponents say independent lab a must

North Dakota's attorney general on Thursday urged state lawmakers to place the independent State Crime Lab under his office's jurisdiction, but opponents say that could cast doubt on the credibility of evidence the lab processes.

Senate Bill 2131 deletes a single line from the North Dakota Century Code: “The state crime laboratory must be administratively separated from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.”

BCI is an agency within the Attorney General's Office tasked with investigating and prosecuting criminal cases. Attorney General Drew Wrigley told the Senate State and Local Government Committee that having the ability to move the lab to BCI oversight would streamline the two agencies into one. It’s a configuration used in more than 40 states and would help solve “a years-in-the-making problem,” Wrigley said.

Included in that problem are a backlog of rape test kits, the lack of firearms and latent fingerprint testing -- two services that were dropped five years ago -- and the slow flow of communication between the lab and state law enforcement agencies.

“What remains untouched by this bill, and would always remain untouched, is the science,” Wrigley said. “The science must be objective. The lab must be a certified lab; it has to have certified personnel.”

Keith Findley, president of the Center for Integrity in Forensic Sciences nonprofit and professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Law, referenced a 2009 study and report by the National Academy of Sciences. It said scientific and medical assessment conducted in forensic investigations “should be independent of law enforcement efforts either to prosecute criminal suspects or even to determine whether a criminal act has indeed been committed.”

Analysts in a lab that is not independent are exposed to “cognitive biases and distortions” that can lead an analyst “to unwittingly interpret data in skewed ways,” the study said.

Justin Vinje, a Bismarck attorney who does a considerable amount of criminal defense work, said the bill is a step backward from a change to an independent lab made in 2003 by then-Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. It would subject the crime lab’s work to unnecessary criticism and do nothing to fix what Vinje called the core issue -- funding.

“This bill is going to make it harder for prosecutors to prove their cases in court, it will cast doubt upon criminal convictions decades after the trial, and it’s going to cost every single one of us tax dollars and time dealing with a completely avoidable problem,” Vinje said.

Placing the lab under BCI oversight makes it part of that office, according to Vinje.

“Suddenly you have two entities that really should be separate for the purity of the science, they’re working together,” he said. “It’s going to cause problems either real or perceived, and that does no credit to our justice system.”

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said putting the lab under BCI would put it “back on track.” His office has at times waited six months for DNA and fingerprint evidence. When law enforcement waits for a suspect to be identified that person can be victimizing others, Jahner said. It’s “extremely embarrassing” to tell victims that the state’s lab may not be able to process evidence collected at a crime scene, he said.

“If we do not address the crime lab or get a handle on this issue, we are soon going to be in a position where we can no longer investigate criminal activity,” Jahner said.

Wrigley said he understands some might say the lab being under BCI could lead to comments that the lab will say “whatever BCI wants them to say.”

“People watch too many movies,” he said.

If an intentional human flaw were to be placed into evidence during investigation, it wouldn’t be in a certified lab in tests done by certified personnel, the attorney general said.

The committee didn't immediately act on the bill.