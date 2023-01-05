 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bill to criminalize court leaks gets thumbs down from legislative committee

  • 0
jackm.jpg

North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

 JEREMY TURLEY, FORUM

Less than a year after a leaker sent journalists an unreleased draft of a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court decision, North Dakota's top judicial panel has proposed legislation that would criminalize the disclosure of unpublished court rulings. A committee of lawmakers thinks it's a bad idea.

A bill backed by the North Dakota Supreme Court would make it a Class A misdemeanor to intentionally disclose a pending court decision to an unauthorized person. The penalty, punishable by up to 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine, would apply to the leaker, not the receiver of the information.

The one-sentence proposal comes as a reaction to the tumult that followed the unapproved release of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, said Sara Behrens, an attorney for the state court administrator.

In May, Politico published a draft version of the landmark Dobbs decision, which gave states the ability to prohibit abortion when it was officially released in June. The unprecedented leak from a still-unknown source generated massive controversy and resulted in justices receiving death threats.

People are also reading…

Behrens told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that a leaked draft decision in North Dakota "could lead to major consequences for judge safety, confidence in the judicial system and the economic viability of a business subject to the opinion."

Jack McDonald, an attorney and lobbyist for the North Dakota Newspaper Association, testified against House Bill 1059, saying it represented "a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist" in the state.

"I don’t think we should be making a crime out of something that’s never happened," McDonald said.

He noted that imposing criminal penalty on leakers could theoretically put pressure on journalists to release the name of their source or to refrain from publishing information. He said the Supreme Court could instead create an internal policy to punish leakers.

Fargo GOP Rep. Shannon Roers Jones and several other members of the Judiciary Committee shared McDonald's view that the bill addresses a nonissue. Jamestown GOP Rep. Bernie Satrom took the opposite view, saying the Dobbs leak showed a vulnerability at the national level and North Dakota shouldn't wait for a similar situation to play out locally.

The committee voted 10-2 to give the bill a "do not pass" recommendation on Wednesday. The proposal will go to a vote of the entire House.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman criticizes Noem for releasing her father's killer

Woman criticizes Noem for releasing her father's killer

A woman is criticizing Gov. Kristi Noem's decision to release her father's killer from prison. Noem announced Monday that she had commuted seven prisoners' sentences to parole. One of them is Connie Hirsch. KELO-TV reports that Hirsch in 2012 was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of her husband, Jerold Hirsch. She got 35 years in prison. Jarold Hirsch's daughter, Sandra Lopez, says she learned of Noem's decision on Christmas Day. She says Noem's decision to release Connie Hirsch victimized her all over again. She says Connie Hirsch shouldn't be allowed to walk freely among society.

ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes

ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes

A North Dakota agency that provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb, according to its director. Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents executive director Travis Finck says the agency is requesting more funding, including pay increases for attorneys, in order to meet the increased need. The agency was created by the Legislature in 2005 and assigns a defense attorney in cases when suspects are declared eligible for such counsel. The agency handled 16,059 cases during the 2022 fiscal year — about equal to the previous year, but an 11-percent increase from 2020.

FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

Authorities say a Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a news release that FBI agents arrested 20-year-old River William Smith on Wednesday. He faces federal weapons charges. Prosecutors say in a news release issued Thursday that Smith also told the FBI informant that he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last month. Online records show Smith is currently represented by the Office of the Federal Defender. Telephone and email messages seeking comment on his behalf were not returned.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA chief says China could claim moon if it beats U.S. to surface

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News