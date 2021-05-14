BIA, officers deny wrongdoing in 2017 Standing Rock shooting

The officers and the federal government in their responses deny the allegations of wrongdoing and claim it's not true that Gipp was unarmed. The shotgun -- which authorities say had a 13-inch knife and a flashlight taped to it in bayonet fashion -- was loaded with six slug rounds and was not the only weapon available to Gipp or in the Gipps' possession. They claim the Gipps had "in their vehicle or in their possession numerous other weapons and weapons accessories," the document states. The list of more than 30 items includes a bayonet, multiple types of ammunition, brass knuckles and knives. No firearms are listed. It's unclear how many, if any, of the items were in the car or where they were found.

Webb and Sandland were the only officers present when Gipp was shot, though other officers responded later, the document states.

Webb was justified in using force to defend himself and Sandland, the government’s response states. The use of deadly force was justified because it was used in self-defense and by law “law enforcement officers authorized to effect arrests or prevent escapes in the performance of their duties had no duty to retreat or avoid force,” the document states.