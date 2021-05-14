BIA, officers deny wrongdoing in 2017 Standing Rock shooting

Attorneys for two Bureau of Indian Affairs officers dispute family member claims that George "Ryan" Gipp was unarmed the day he was shot and killed on the Standing Rock Reservation in 2017 and argue the use of force was justified.
Only one of the BIA officers fired shots that day, according to court documents filed this week, the first time the agency has made any information about the incident publicly available.
Gipp’s family last summer sued the federal government and BIA officers Raymond Webb and Gary Sandland Jr. The family seeks monetary damages, alleging excessive force, assault and battery, negligence on the part of the officers, and negligence of the BIA in the officers’ training. A federal judge last week dismissed the claim of BIA negligence.
Webb was the only officer to fire at Gipp during what officials called a “high-risk” stop, according to documents filed this week in response to the family's claim.
The family claims Gipp was unarmed, obeyed instructions and posed no threat when he was shot by Webb and Sandland. Neither officer has faced any criminal charges in the case.
Gipp’s shotgun accidentally discharged when he was unloading it at a Fort Yates gas station after a day of turkey hunting with his parents, according to the family’s complaint. BIA police responded to a report of shots fired, and Gipp threw the shotgun out the window before the officers stopped the vehicle the three were in a short time later. The family's complaint alleges officers used a Taser on Gipp several times even though he was unarmed and obeyed all instructions they gave him. He was shot as he stumbled into the ditch, the document states.
The officers and the federal government in their responses deny the allegations of wrongdoing and claim it's not true that Gipp was unarmed. The shotgun -- which authorities say had a 13-inch knife and a flashlight taped to it in bayonet fashion -- was loaded with six slug rounds and was not the only weapon available to Gipp or in the Gipps' possession. They claim the Gipps had "in their vehicle or in their possession numerous other weapons and weapons accessories," the document states. The list of more than 30 items includes a bayonet, multiple types of ammunition, brass knuckles and knives. No firearms are listed. It's unclear how many, if any, of the items were in the car or where they were found.
Webb and Sandland were the only officers present when Gipp was shot, though other officers responded later, the document states.
Webb was justified in using force to defend himself and Sandland, the government’s response states. The use of deadly force was justified because it was used in self-defense and by law “law enforcement officers authorized to effect arrests or prevent escapes in the performance of their duties had no duty to retreat or avoid force,” the document states.
The officers say they did not use excessive force, that Gipp’s injuries and damages were caused by his own conduct, and that they did not engage in any conduct that warrants punitive damage. They further claim immunity because their conduct did not violate the Constitution or Gipp’s constitutional rights.
Webb, Sandland and the United States ask that the claims be dismissed with prejudice. No hearing on that matter is scheduled in court records.
Thomas Conlin, the attorney representing Gipp’s family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An email to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Chase did not receive an immediate response.
