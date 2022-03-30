Ballot measure petitions referred to North Dakota AG for potential prosecution

North Dakota's top election official has formally referred dubious petitions for a proposed ballot measure to the attorney general.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger officially notified Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday of the petitions containing signatures he rejected "because they were obtained in violation of state law," according to his letter.
"And state law ... requires that, 'all violations of law discovered by the secretary of state must be reported to the attorney general for prosecution,'" Jaeger wrote in a letter he provided to the Tribune.
Last month, supporters of the measure for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers submitted 1,441 petitions containing 46,315 signatures. They needed 31,164 signatures of qualified North Dakota electors to put the measure on the November ballot for voters to decide.
Jaeger announced his findings last week, rejecting about 29,000 signatures, thus sinking the measure.
His office's review and a state crime bureau investigation conducted at his request brought the irregularities to light.
He rejected the petitions and signatures for the following reasons, citing violations of state law:
- Petition circulators were offered and paid bonuses based on the number of signatures.
- Some circulators appeared to be residents of other states and several were not U.S. citizens.
- A notary notarized the signatures on several affidavits for the same circulator with dissimilar signatures, indicating the signatures were made by different people.
- Affidavits were submitted containing signatures of at least one circulator that are dissimilar, and which were notarized by the same notary public and in some cases on the same date.
- Petitions were submitted appearing as if the same person may have signed the petition for another person, as witnessed by the circulator.
- Petitions were submitted containing signatures of residents of other states and which were signed more than once by the same person, as witnessed by the circulator. One circulator signed several petitions using a different address.
Wrigley said he'll review the materials Jaeger sent to his office and "see what, if any, additional investigation is merited under the circumstances."
"The bottom line is that we're going to follow the facts and reach the determination under a very different standard of proof than the secretary of state has for making that assessment," Wrigley said.
He declined to say whether any criminal charges might emerge. He acknowledged the state crime bureau's investigation is ongoing, and said he won't let the matter linger.
Wrigley said he doesn't have the authority to validate or not validate the disputed signatures; that is the secretary of state's discretion, he said.
Measure chairman Jared Hendrix in an earlier statement expressed disappointment with Jaeger's "decision to exercise unprecedented and unconstitutional discretion to dismiss the signatures of thousands of North Dakotans who support term limits."
"We will pursue every legal avenue for challenging this decision out of respect to the wide swath of North Dakotans who want term limits, and to protect the integrity of our initiated measure process," he said last week.
The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple GOP district chairmen, including Hendrix.
North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen infighting between ultraconservative and establishment members, notably in the party censures of several state lawmakers and a walkout from a party meeting last year.
The party meets Friday and Saturday for its state convention in Bismarck; delegates will endorse candidates for statewide and congressional races.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.