Ballot measure petitions referred to North Dakota AG for potential prosecution

"We will pursue every legal avenue for challenging this decision out of respect to the wide swath of North Dakotans who want term limits, and to protect the integrity of our initiated measure process," he said last week.

The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple GOP district chairmen, including Hendrix.

North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen infighting between ultraconservative and establishment members, notably in the party censures of several state lawmakers and a walkout from a party meeting last year.

The party meets Friday and Saturday for its state convention in Bismarck; delegates will endorse candidates for statewide and congressional races.