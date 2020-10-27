Baked goods apparent subject of jail fight in Williston

WILLISTON -- A manslaughter convict jailed in Williston is accused of assaulting another manslaughter convict in a dispute over baked goods.
Justin Crites, 27, of Williston, was found guilty in August of punching Jay LePage, 57, also of Williston, outside of a bar in May 2019. LePage fell, hit his head and died four days later at a Minot hospital.
Crites was charged Monday with misdemeanor simple assault, the Williston Herald reported. He is accused of hitting Ian LaBoyd, 18, who also is incarcerated in the Williams County jail. LaBoyd pleaded guilty earlier this month in a fatal shooting last November.
Crites and LaBoyd got into an argument over food on Thursday, and Crites allegedly hit LaBoyd with a fist or a knee, according to an affidavit.
