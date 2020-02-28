Baesler charged with care required but bigger problems loom

A conviction of either carries with it the potential for a criminal record, jail time, probation, a chemical dependency evaluation and treatment, fines and court costs. A driver can be convicted of DUI even without chemical test evidence, according to Friese and Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.

Friese said the "vast majority" of people in Baesler's position plead guilty in criminal court, notify the transportation department that they have done so, and thus turn their driver's license revocation into a suspension.

Baesler issued a statement Thursday morning saying she had "made a serious mistake" and that she was "going to learn from this, seek help, and focus on my well-being and health.” She did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday on how she plans to proceed.

It's not Baesler's first brush with law enforcement while in public office. She was arrested in 2015 after a domestic assault incident at her home in Mandan. She was accused of simple assault, a charge that was later dropped for lack of evidence.