Authorities say money dispute led to fatal shooting in Glen Ullin; 19-year-old faces murder charge

A dispute involving money led to a fatal shooting in Glen Ullin early Friday, authorities allege.

Tyler Raines, 19, allegedly shot Mathew Ward, 26, during an argument near a Highway 49 business, according to an affidavit by Morton County Sheriff's Deputy David Bjorndahl Jr. The shooting was witnessed by two teenagers who had accompanied Ward to the scene, he said.

Raines was charged Friday with felony murder and reckless endangerment, along with a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in city limits. The murder charge against him carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole. He made an initial court appearance Friday afternoon and had bond set at $50,000 cash.

Prosecutors sought a bond between $50,000 and $100,000. Defense attorney Thomas Glass unsuccessfully asked for a lower bond due to Raines' young age.

Raines will enter pleas to the charges later. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 15.

Deputies responded to the shooting call about 1:15 a.m., according to Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier. Raines allegedly admitted to shooting Ward with a .22-caliber handgun, according to Bjorndahl. Ward was shot in the left side of his chest and died en route to a hospital, the deputy said.

Burleigh Morton Detention Center and court records say Raines is from Hague, but Bjorndahl said Raines had been living in Glen Ullin with Ward and a female for about two weeks. Court documents from previous cases Raines has been involved in -- as recent as early this week -- listed his address as Glen Ullin.

Raines allegedly told deputies that Ward was upset with him over money owed to the female, and that Ward during the argument yelled at him and ran at him. One of the juveniles allegedly told deputies that Raines fired first into the ground before shooting Ward.

Deputies located the revolver and found two spent casings inside, according to Bjorndahl.