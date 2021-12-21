April trial set for man accused of assaulting, trying to disarm officer

A Bismarck man arrested in November after police said he tried to elude them and take an officer’s gun has pleaded not guilty.

Matthew Peltier, 29, is scheduled for trial in April. He’s charged with felonies for attempting to disarm an officer, simple assault on two officers and preventing arrest, court documents show. He also faces misdemeanor charges of false information to law enforcement, simple assault and refusal to halt.

Police on Nov. 9 responded to a call of an assault at the Main Bar. They found Peltier in the 900 block of Ingalls Avenue. He fled when officers attempted to handcuff him, then fought with them and attempted to disarm one of them, authorities said.

Bismarck Police Officer Dustin Moore testified during Peltier’s Tuesday preliminary hearing that Peltier gave a false name and tried to run from officers when they found him at the intersection of Ninth Street and Ingalls Avenue. Moore in trying to subdue Peltier suffered a bloody nose and bruising when he was kneed in the face. Peltier allegedly tried to grab another officer’s gun during the scuffle.

Defense attorney Philip Becher said there wasn’t enough evidence to show Peltier willfully assaulted an officer or tried to take the weapon.

“Simply the fact that an officer was injured in affecting an arrest I don’t think is sufficient for the charge,” Becher said.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig said some of the issues raised by Becher would have to be decided by a jury. She scheduled a two-day trial starting April 12. She also denied a request to reduce Peltier’s bond. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

