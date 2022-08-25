Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from Mandaree by her father early Wednesday afternoon.
Amirae Driver is described as Native American, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, and with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say she might be with Myron Cody Johnson, who might be driving a white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with North Dakota license plate 983BBG. The van has front end damage and damage to the rear lift gate.
Johnson, 45, is described as Native American, 5-feet-11, 172 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement at 701-627-3617.