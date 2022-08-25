Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl

A South Dakota man convicted of killing his wife’s grandmother after assaulting his wife has been sentenced to life in prison. Mitch Caffee, of Wessington Springs, was originally charged with two dozen felony counts in the October 2021 incident. It began when he broke into the Wessington Springs home of his wife’s mother, 90-year-old Lorraine Redmann. Caffee was there to confront his wife over his arrest for violating a no-contact order between the two. Police say a gun-toting Caffee pushed his wife onto a couch and then shot and killed Redmann when she came to check on the commotion. Caffee held his wife hostage for several hours before surrendering to authorities. Caffee pleaded guilty last month to first degree manslaughter and aggravated assault.