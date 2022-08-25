 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl

  • 0
Amirae Amber alert

Amirae Driver and Myron Cody Johnson

 PROVIDED

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from Mandaree by her father early Wednesday afternoon.

Amirae Driver is described as Native American, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, and with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she might be with Myron Cody Johnson, who might be driving a white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with North Dakota license plate 983BBG. The van has front end damage and damage to the rear lift gate.  

Johnson, 45, is described as Native American, 5-feet-11, 172 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement at 701-627-3617.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State officials say SD officer justified in fatal shooting

State officials say SD officer justified in fatal shooting

South Dakota authorities say a Sioux Falls officer was justified in using in shooting and killing a man last month who fired a gun at a police drone during a standoff. State officials said officers were trying to arrest 57-year-old Glenn Nisich on July 3 and serve a search warrant in connection with a fatal shooting at a rural Minnehaha County home that happened one day earlier when the standoff happened. Police were negotiating with him before he fired toward the drone, the marksmen’s area and occupied homes. A SWAT team member fired twice in response, hitting Nisich once and killing him.

SD man gets life for killing wife's grandmother

SD man gets life for killing wife's grandmother

A South Dakota man convicted of killing his wife’s grandmother after assaulting his wife has been sentenced to life in prison. Mitch Caffee, of Wessington Springs, was originally charged with two dozen felony counts in the October 2021 incident. It began when he broke into the Wessington Springs home of his wife’s mother, 90-year-old Lorraine Redmann. Caffee was there to confront his wife over his arrest for violating a no-contact order between the two. Police say a gun-toting Caffee pushed his wife onto a couch and then shot and killed Redmann when she came to check on the commotion. Caffee held his wife hostage for several hours before surrendering to authorities. Caffee pleaded guilty last month to first degree manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from federal lands; Hoeven criticizes move

Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from federal lands; Hoeven criticizes move

A federal judge has reinstated a moratorium on coal leasing from federal lands that was imposed under former President Barack Obama and then scuttled under former President Donald Trump. Friday’s ruling from U.S. District Judge Brian Morris requires government officials to complete a new environmental review of the leasing program before they can resume coal sales. Few leases were sold in recent years as coal demand shrank drastically, but coal from existing leases remains a major contributor of planet-warming emissions. The industry’s opponents had urged Morris to revive the Obama-era moratorium to ensure coal can’t make a comeback as wildfires, drought, rising sea levels and other effects of climate change worsen.

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how Princess Diana changed royal education

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News