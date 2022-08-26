Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old girl

A 3-year-old-girl reported to have been abducted from Mandaree by her father early Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.
Authorities have canceled the Amber Alert for Amirae Driver. They did not immediately provide additional details.
