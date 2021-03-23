Almont man accused of trying to kill uncle

An Almont man is accused of trying to kill his uncle at a Morton County farmstead.

Eric Johnson, 35, allegedly attacked his uncle on Feb. 28 while the man was working cattle. Johnson was carrying a rifle, and told his uncle that if he didn't commit suicide Johnson would kill him, according to an affidavit filed by Morton County Sheriff's Lt. Tom Sharp. The nature of the dispute isn't clear.

The uncle fled in his vehicle after a fight in which Johnson allegedly gouged his eyes. The vehicle got stuck in an iced-over creek, and the uncle remained there for about 12 hours before deputies found him. He spent about two days in a hospital due to his injuries, according to Sharp.

Authorities did not name the uncle but said he is in his early 60s and lived with Johnson, Johnson's girlfriend and the couple's six children.

Johnson initially was charged with assault and terrorizing. He was charged Friday with attempted murder and made his initial court appearance Monday. The felony charge against him carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. The public defender appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

