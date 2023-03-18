U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland recently sentenced a young man to 30 years in prison for sex crimes perpetrated in part through the use of social media.

A week earlier he’d sentenced a North Dakota woman to 30 years for producing and disseminating child pornography. Her co-defendant — the man for whom she produced the images — got 45.

The judge who has sentenced some 7,000 people in 20-plus years on the bench said he finds child pornography and sex crime cases among the most troubling.

It’s “the worst that society has to offer,” he said.

Hovland said the crimes “have a lifelong impact” on victims, leaving them with “the inability to trust people anymore.”

The cases also impact the judges, investigators, prosecutors and others in the justice system who have to deal with them, battle-by-battle in a war that Hovland said “is a nightmare that’s never going to end.”

Mounting cybertips

Investigation of child porn often starts with cybertips — information from internet providers to law enforcement. Each image in a grouping or cache of porn carries a sort of electronic fingerprint, according to North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Information from that image can help law enforcement find the owner of the IP address.

“It’s a constant,” Wrigley said. “It would startle people to know how many thousands of tips are generated each day. And I’m sorry to point out that includes right here in North Dakota.”

In 2016, 166 cybertips were forwarded to North Dakota investigators. That number rose to 245 in 2017 and to 609 in 2018 before dropping to 379 in 2019. It jumped to 585 in 2020, then to 726 in 2021. The state got 1,072 cypbertips in 2022.

“You’re dealing with a dramatic upswing,” Wrigley said.

Information about suspected crimes can be more direct, too. The case of the North Dakota woman Hovland sentenced started with a tip from her then-husband, who found the images on her phone. He reported it to local authorities.

Perpetrators and victims

The majority of the child pornography defendants Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Delorme has prosecuted are white males.

“There, the commonality stops,” he said — they can be 18 or 70, from any social class, undereducated or with professional degrees “all the way to brain surgeons.”

It doesn’t appear the producers of child porn make much money from it. It’s big, but not necessarily big business. Many who create videos and images share them on an in-kind basis through the internet. It’s unclear how much money changes hands.

Investigators, prosecutors and ultimately judges see the impact to victims, their families, and the families of perpetrators — who Hovland said are most often “clueless as to what has gone on.” The impact worsens if the crimes progress: from viewing pornography to luring victims through promises of a real relationship or threats of blackmail, then to meetings that lead to coercion and sex crimes.

More internet service providers are reporting incidents, and more people, especially young people, have cellphones. It’s becoming more common for a minor to talk to people online and negotiate a price for a photo of himself or herself.

“They’re almost exploiting themselves,” said Steve Harstad, chief North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent. “Once you hit send, that image is gone. There’s no coming back from that one.”

Single purpose

Investigators on child pornography cases have a single purpose, according to Harstad: to put perpetrators away before they harm anyone else, and for as long as possible.

“That’s absolutely what drives us,” he said.

A big unknown is how many viewers of child porn will commit acts of sexual violence. Some studies show nearly 80% of people charged in child pornography cases later admit to hands-on acts. Delorme recently handled the prosecution of a man who shared explicit images of his grandchildren and made the children available to sexual predators.

Figuring out if a person who views child porn will go on to commit physical sex crimes is “the million dollar question,” Hovland said. And it’s what makes federal child porn cases “the most controversial criminal offense in sentencing issues, without question,” the judge said.

“Nobody really knows exactly who we’re dealing with,” Hovland said. “That’s why they’re troubling on so many levels.”

Law officers who get a tip from an internet service provider need search warrants to find out where the images originated. An initial warrant might turn up multiple images, emails and user names, which require more search warrants. One tip can lead to hundreds of possible suspects.

Investigations can come to a close quickly, sometimes in a day or two, under certain circumstances. Authorities might see communications between two 14-year-olds, for example, and intervene without arresting anyone.

“We still want to respond, educate the parents,” Harstad said.

Wrigley as he ran for attorney general pledged to push for harsher sentences and mandatory minimum sentences in such cases. He’s also looking to add forensic scientists to BCI staff.

Desensitizing

Investigators learn to desensitize themselves to the “run-of-the-mill child porn,” Harstad said. But there always seems to be something new being made, things he described as “horrific.” BCI agents at times see sex acts being forced on children age 3 and younger.

“If you ever get to the point where that doesn’t shock you, it’ll be time to move on,” Harstad said.

The bureau puts effort into finding and retaining investigators. Most “would rather investigate a murder,” he said, but they understand the damage done by child sex criminals. The bureau adjusts time off, after big cases moves investigators away from child porn for a time, and makes a number of support options available.

Delorme as Project Safe Childhood coordinator for the district works with a number of agencies to identify and prosecute child porno cases. When he took the position with the U.S. Attorney’s Office he knew he would have to see images “to understand what’s out there.” He, like Hovland, doesn’t think the public understands the far-reaching effects of the crimes.

There’s a perception that child pornography is made up of images of teens. Most of the cases Delorme sees involve offenders making or viewing images of victims as young as infants. After taking the job he quickly formed a work pattern to minimize his exposure to the images. But the forensic investigators “have to look,” Delorme said.

A case can involve enough images to fill the equivalent of several computer hard drives.

“It would be great if there was a magic button that would flush the internet of everything,” Delorme said.

BCI is shorthanded. The bureau and other agencies are working against a vast network that’s secretive and cheap to operate.

“You can be in a ramshackle tent and planet Earth is your market,” Wrigley said.

More troubling for Hovland is the availability of graphic images and lack of treatment for offenders. Social media “has opened the door for every predator and deviant pedophile to gain access to often naïve victims,” the judge said.

Offenders can get rehabilitative assistance in prison, Hovland said. About a dozen federal prisons offer Sex Offender Management Programs established by the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 2004. The programs themselves are excellent, the judge said, but most are voluntary.

At a SOMP facility, sex offenders are housed together and therefore are more likely to volunteer. There are some programs at other facilities too, but inmates housed with the general population “aren’t raising their hands” to volunteer out of fear, the judge said.

“(Inmates) have their own sense of justice within the Bureau of Prisons environment,” Hovland said.