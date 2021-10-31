 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

50-mile police chase ends with arrest

  • 0

A nearly 50-mile police chase on U.S. Highway 2 ended with an arrest.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a stolen vehicle shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday about 11 miles east of Rugby. The vehicle fled eastward, despite twice running over tire-deflating spike strips. The trooper eventually ended the chase by using the trooper's vehicle to push the stolen vehicle into the ditch.

Arsenio James was arrested and taken to jail in Devils Lake. Charges are pending. Authorities did not say where James is from.

The sheriff's offices in Benson and Ramsey counties and police from Devils Lake and Rugby assisted in the pursuit.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News