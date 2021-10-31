50-mile police chase ends with arrest

A nearly 50-mile police chase on U.S. Highway 2 ended with an arrest.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a stolen vehicle shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday about 11 miles east of Rugby. The vehicle fled eastward, despite twice running over tire-deflating spike strips. The trooper eventually ended the chase by using the trooper's vehicle to push the stolen vehicle into the ditch.

Arsenio James was arrested and taken to jail in Devils Lake. Charges are pending. Authorities did not say where James is from.

The sheriff's offices in Benson and Ramsey counties and police from Devils Lake and Rugby assisted in the pursuit.

