4 teenagers abscond from Youth Correctional Center

Authorities are looking for four teenage boys who absconded on foot from the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.
The boys went missing shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The agency did not immediately provide any details on how they got away, or the reason they were incarcerated at YCC.
The juveniles are identified as 16-year-olds Qadaphie Young, Jeremiah Greany and Alexander Delorme, and 17-year-old Ashton Burke. The Patrol did not say where they're from.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or North Dakota State Radio at 1-800-472-2121.