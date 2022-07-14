4 men charged with conspiracy alleging stolen oil in western North Dakota

Four men face conspiracy charges in McKenzie County alleging they stole more than $2.4 million worth of crude oil over a period of more than a year.

Michael Garcia, Mark McGregor and Darrell Merrell, all of Watford City; and Joseph Vandewalker, of Arnegard, are each charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property.

Garcia also is charged with a felony count of leading a criminal association.

The McKenzie County Sheriff's Office alleges in court documents that Endeavor Crude truck drivers Merrell and Vandewalker skimmed oil they were to offload at a Crestwood Midstream facility, reportedly by manipulating equipment such as transfer pumps during their deliveries.

The two suspects allegedly stored the oil in two tanks at the so-called Little Knife Disposal south of Watford City, and later offloaded and sold the stolen oil they're accused of skimming.

The Oil & Gas Division of North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources has "no facility permits or anything of the sort in this area near Watford City where this allegedly took place," according to Underground Injection Control and Treating Plant Manager Mark Bohrer.

The affidavit in the case reported 149 deliveries from Little Knife Disposal to the Crestwood facility from November 2020 to March 2022. Crestwood Midstream reported 34,199 barrels of crude oil received from Little Knife Disposal, worth more than $2.45 million, according to the document.

The charges also allege McGregor arranged pickup dates and details for the oil and that Garcia is the "money link" for selling the oil and paying drivers.

Garcia told investigators in April that skimming oil is "a common practice out here," according to the affidavit.

"There are a lot of trucking companies out here that skim oil, everybody does it, it's very easy, you can manipulate the numbers," Garcia said, according to the affidavit.

The investigation began after the sheriff's office in March took a report of stolen crude oil from a former driver of the trucking company.

Garcia and Merrell have pleaded not guilty, with a jury trial set for Nov. 14.

McGregor and Vandewalker have preliminary hearings/arraignments set for Sept. 1.

Attorneys for the four defendants did not respond to messages requesting comment.

McKenzie County State's Attorney Ty Skarda declined to comment on the case, citing an ongoing investigation.