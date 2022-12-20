3 finalists named for North Dakota Supreme Court seat

Two state district court judges and a federal prosecutor are finalists for a seat on the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The state Judicial Nominating Committee on Tuesday interviewed the seven applicants for the seat held by Justice Gerald VandeWalle, 89, who is retiring Jan. 31, citing health issues. He is the state's longest-serving justice, first appointed in 1978, and was chief justice from 1993-2019, when he stepped back due to declining energy.

The panel's finalists recommended to Gov. Doug Burgum are:

South Central District Judge Doug Bahr

North Central District Judge Stacy Louser

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake Rodenbiker

Burgum's appointment will be his second to the high court. He appointed Chief Justice Jon Jensen in 2017. Voters elected Jensen to a 10-year term in 2020, the same year he began leading the judicial branch as chief justice, following a vote of the judiciary.

The governor cited Jensen's interest "in efficiency and automation ... taking his backlog down substantially" when he was a district judge.

Burgum told the Tribune Editorial Board earlier this month that with his next appointment, he thinks it's important "Getting someone who's on the Supreme Court ... who's got a sense of doing the job of a judge ... but also that has a perspective about how we can make our judicial system efficient and effective."

"I'm looking at it broadly about not just one of five on a body but also how the Supreme Court and their role over time relates to how we run the whole judicial branch," he said.

Burgum has appointed 12 district judges since he took office in 2016.

He said he usually interviews all judicial finalists "to try to just learn more about their perspectives on themselves and how they might serve as a judge, but also their experiences in working. Some are prosecutors, some are defenders, some have worked as clerks to judges, but over that time building a real sense of how the system is working and where it can get better."

Burgum has 30 days upon receipt of the names to make his appointment, ask for another list or call for a special election. He indicated he intends to appoint a justice in January.

His appointee will serve until 2026, when he or she will have to run for an eight-year term to keep the seat on the five-member court.

The justice will be the fifth state elected position Burgum has filled by appointment in the last year, including tax commissioner, attorney general, Public Service Commission and, on Tuesday, lieutenant governor.

The annual salary of a justice is $169,162.

A retirement celebration for VandeWalle is set for 2-4 p.m. Jan. 18 in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol.