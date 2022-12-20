 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

3 finalists named for North Dakota Supreme Court seat

  • 0
North Dakota Supreme Court chamber

North Dakota's Supreme Court hears oral arguments in its Ralph J. Erickstad Courtroom in the state Capitol in Bismarck. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Two state district court judges and a federal prosecutor are finalists for a seat on the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The state Judicial Nominating Committee on Tuesday interviewed the seven applicants for the seat held by Justice Gerald VandeWalle, 89, who is retiring Jan. 31, citing health issues. He is the state's longest-serving justice, first appointed in 1978, and was chief justice from 1993-2019, when he stepped back due to declining energy.

The panel's finalists recommended to Gov. Doug Burgum are:

  • South Central District Judge Doug Bahr
  • North Central District Judge Stacy Louser
  • Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake Rodenbiker

Burgum's appointment will be his second to the high court. He appointed Chief Justice Jon Jensen in 2017. Voters elected Jensen to a 10-year term in 2020, the same year he began leading the judicial branch as chief justice, following a vote of the judiciary.

People are also reading…

The governor cited Jensen's interest "in efficiency and automation ... taking his backlog down substantially" when he was a district judge.

Burgum told the Tribune Editorial Board earlier this month that with his next appointment, he thinks it's important "Getting someone who's on the Supreme Court ... who's got a sense of doing the job of a judge ... but also that has a perspective about how we can make our judicial system efficient and effective."

"I'm looking at it broadly about not just one of five on a body but also how the Supreme Court and their role over time relates to how we run the whole judicial branch," he said.

Burgum has appointed 12 district judges since he took office in 2016.

He said he usually interviews all judicial finalists "to try to just learn more about their perspectives on themselves and how they might serve as a judge, but also their experiences in working. Some are prosecutors, some are defenders, some have worked as clerks to judges, but over that time building a real sense of how the system is working and where it can get better."

Burgum has 30 days upon receipt of the names to make his appointment, ask for another list or call for a special election. He indicated he intends to appoint a justice in January. 

His appointee will serve until 2026, when he or she will have to run for an eight-year term to keep the seat on the five-member court.

The justice will be the fifth state elected position Burgum has filled by appointment in the last year, including tax commissioner, attorney general, Public Service Commission and, on Tuesday, lieutenant governor.

The annual salary of a justice is $169,162.

A retirement celebration for VandeWalle is set for 2-4 p.m. Jan. 18 in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

Authorities say a Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a news release that FBI agents arrested 20-year-old River William Smith on Wednesday. He faces federal weapons charges. Prosecutors say in a news release issued Thursday that Smith also told the FBI informant that he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last month. Online records show Smith is currently represented by the Office of the Federal Defender. Telephone and email messages seeking comment on his behalf were not returned.

Man sentenced in fatal Minneapolis nightclub shooting

Man sentenced in fatal Minneapolis nightclub shooting

A man convicted in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured has been sentenced to 69 years in prison. Jawan Carroll was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder in October. Carroll says fired his gun in self-defense  at the Monarch club last year. He says the group of friends he was with got into a fight with another group before he shot at Christopher Jones, killing him. And, a stray bullet struck and killed Charlie Johnson in the back as he was running away.

Former Three Affiliated Tribes official sentenced to prison for bribery

Former Three Affiliated Tribes official sentenced to prison for bribery

A former Three Affiliated Tribes official was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that involved soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Frank Charles Grady, of Billings, Montana, was a tribal business council representative for the Three Affiliated Tribes. Grady allegedly solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks for more than $260,000 from a contractor. Authorities say Grady used his official position to help the contractor’s business by awarding contracts, fabricating bids and managing fraudulent invoices.

Squirrel shooter arrested after bullet breaks child's window

Squirrel shooter arrested after bullet breaks child's window

A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks police say they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of their home and a hole in the window of their son’s bedroom. Police say the man told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it “war” when they got into his bird feeder.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News