2nd plea agreement reached in former trooper's assault case

Prosecutors and a former North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper have reached a plea agreement that would keep his sexual assault case from going to trial in early May if the deal meets with a judge’s approval.

It’s the second plea agreement between Steven Johnson, defense attorney Chris Redmann, and Cass County prosecutor Katie Nechiporenko, who is handling the case as a special assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney.

Johnson was fired from the Patrol last November after an investigation into a complaint of sexual assault, the Patrol said. He was a regional commander at the time, and had served as the agency’s security director from March 2016 to July 2020 -- a position that's in charge of protection for the governor, among other duties.

Johnson was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault last fall following accusations by a woman who told police he inappropriately touched her during a December 2020 party at a Bismarck home. The Tribune does not name someone who is or might be a victim of a sex crime.

Redmann has said the accusation was brought by someone who had a grudge against Johnson and that the case “reeks of revenge.”

South Central District Judge James Hill in late February rejected a plea agreement under which Johnson was to enter an Alford plea to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges evidence in the case would lead to a conviction. Courts treat it as a guilty plea.

Hill in rejecting the first plea said Johnson’s “carefully worded admission” that he touched the woman’s arm and neck in an attempt to wake her up “does not meet the definition of 'reckless' conduct' under state law. Hill also said no statement about the agreement was offered by the woman.

The new agreement states Johnson would plead guilty to disorderly conduct-offensive condition. He’d receive a 360-day deferred imposition of sentence and a year on probation, and would pay $250 in fees. Two months after the probation term, the case would be dismissed and not appear on Johnson’s record.

Johnson under the sexual assault charge faced a possible $3,000 fine and about a year in jail if convicted. Under the initial disorderly conduct charge, he would have faced a possible 30-day jail term and a $1,500 fine.

The new agreement states that during a Dec. 11, 2020, hot tub party, Johnson attempted to wake a woman who was sleeping on the couch by rubbing “her neckline, arm, down to the bottom of her ribcage, across her stomach and back up.” He stopped immediately when she made a sound and pushed his hand away, the document states.

Nechiporenko in a supporting brief said the woman was informed of the language of the plea agreement.

"The state and (the woman) believe that this agreement is an acceptable and satisfactory outcome for the case," the brief states.

A Friday dispositional conference and May 6 trial listed in court records had not been canceled Friday morning. Johnson’s sentence was listed in court records, but court officials said order and judgment documents were still considered proposed documents.

Another former trooper, Travis Skar, 40, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault. He is accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a hot tub during a social gathering in the summer of 2020. He was charged in February. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Wade Kadrmas told the Tribune that Skar "was terminated following an internal investigation related to employee misconduct" that was "not specific to the recent charge."

Skar was listed as a witness in Johnson's case. Skar’s trial is scheduled for July 27, court documents show.

(Check back for updates.)

